VIDEO - French Open 2019: 60 Second Pro - Marketa Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot

60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot
46 minutes agoUpdated Just now

In the latest episode of 60 Second Pro Marketa Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

