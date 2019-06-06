Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Amanda Anisimova wins sensational rally against Simona Halep

'Tremendous!' - Anisimova wins sensational rally against Halep
758 views | 00:25
Eurosport

13 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch a tremendous rally won by Amanda Anisimova against Simona Halep.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos