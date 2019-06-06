Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Anisimova and Djokovic make the Top 5 shots of Day 12 at Roland Garros

Awesome Anisimova and deadly Djokovic make the Top 5 shots of Day 12 at Roland Garros
124 views | 01:40
Eurosport

7 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Thursday at Roland Garros saw some extraordinary tennis played by some of the sport's leading stars.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos