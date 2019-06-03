Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Annabel Croft and Pat Cash don’t hold back on Thiem-Serena row

Annabel Croft and Pat Cash don’t hold back on Thiem-Serena row
Annabel Croft and Pat Cash have their say on the Dominic Thiem-Serena Williams press conference row – and they don’t sit on the fence!

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
