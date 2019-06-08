Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Ash Barty: ‘I played the perfect match’

Ash Barty: ‘I played the perfect match’
Ashleigh Barty coasted to her first Grand Slam title with a 6-1 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

