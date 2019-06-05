Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Can Roger Federer finally beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros?

Can Roger finally beat Rafa at Roland Garros?
62 views | 01:00
Eurosport

Just now

Roger Federer meets Rafael Nadal at the French Open bidding to end his losing streak against his rival at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos