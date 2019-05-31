Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Crowd goes wild as Corentin Moutet wins epic point

Roland Garros crowd goes wild as Moutet wins epic point
66 views | 01:28
Eurosport

11 hours agoUpdated Just now

The crowd goes wild as Corentin Moutet wins an epic point against Juan Ignacio Londero.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos