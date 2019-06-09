Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Dominic Thiem shows battling qualities to win epic rally

Thiem shows battling qualities to win epic rally
200 views | 00:55
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

A stunning effort from Dominic Thiem to outfox Rafael Nadal in a bruising rally during the French Open final at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos