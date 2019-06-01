Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Grigor Dimitrov hits back at fan who calls him 'baby Federer'

'Do I look like a baby to you??' - Dimitrov hits back at fan
525 views | 00:24
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Grigor Dimitrov hit back at a fan during the French Open after they shouted from the stands.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos