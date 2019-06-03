Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 -Highlights: Alexander Zverev through to quarter-finals after sinking Fabio Fognini

Highlights: Zverev through to quarter-finals after sinking Fognini
Alexander Zverev is through to the last eight of the French Open. After going a set down, Zverev rallied and won in four. He will face Novak Djokovic next.

