'What a way to finish! Astonishing!' - See how Anisimova dethroned Halep

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights: Amanda Anisimova beats Simona Halep on match point
Tennis
'What a way to finish! Astonishing!' - See how Anisimova dethroned Halep714 views • Just now
'Tremendous!' - Anisimova wins sensational rally against Halep763 views • Just now
Highlights: Anisimova stuns Halep with remarkable display177 views • Just now
Anisimova: My hands were shaking at 4-1 in the second, I was nervous!122 views • Just now
'Astonishing.. a star has been born' - Croft reacts to Anisimova triumph50 views • Just now
How many more Roland Garros titles can Nadal win?665 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights - Impressive Barty downs Keys to reach maiden Grand Slam semi20 views • Just now
Can Roger finally beat Rafa at Roland Garros?2,826 views • 31 minutes ago
Barty delighted with her performance after difficult match13 views • Just now
