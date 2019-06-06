VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights as Thiem cruises past Khachanov to reach semis at Roland Garros
See moreSee less
Highlights Roland-Garros
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
Highlights Roland-Garros
Highlights as Thiem cruises past Khachanov to reach semis107 views • Just now
Highlights - Nadal breezes past Nishikori2,683 views • Yesterday at 10:52
Highlights - Federer downs Wawrinka after tense battle9,575 views • Yesterday at 10:52
Highlights as Konta hammers Stephens to reach semis1,987 views • 9 hours ago
Highlights: Khachanov overcomes Del Potro to reach first ever major quarter-final1,537 views • 03/06/2019 at 23:38
Highlights: Halep hammers Swiatek in last 16530 views • 03/06/2019 at 19:42
Highlights: Zverev through to quarter-finals after sinking Fognini562 views • 03/06/2019 at 19:17
Highlights: Thiem puts on masterclass against Monfils885 views • 03/06/2019 at 19:08
Highlights: Djokovic outclasses Struff503 views • 03/06/2019 at 15:58
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Awesome Anisimova and deadly Djokovic make the Top 5 shots of Day 12 at Roland Garros
Incredible sportsmanship as Djokovic OVERRULES umpire, after Zverev serve called out
'What a way to finish! Astonishing!' - See how Anisimova dethroned Halep
Shaqiri: Ronaldo didn't have his best game
'This is painful!' - Spectacular point ends up with Zverev on the floor
Highlights as dominant Djokovic out-classes Zverev to reach final four