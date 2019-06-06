Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights as Thiem cruises past Khachanov to reach semis at Roland Garros

Highlights as Thiem cruises past Khachanov to reach semis
107 views | 02:41
Highlights Roland-Garros

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Watch Dominic Thiem beat Karen Khachanov in the French Open at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Highlights Roland-Garros


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos