Highlights: Konta finally wins at Roland Garros
Briton Jo Konta defeated Antonia Lottner 6-4 6-4 in the first round of hte French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

