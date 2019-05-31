Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Highlights - Klizan downs Pouille in epic

Highlights Roland-Garros

Highlights as Martin Klizan survives an epic to beat Lucas Pouille.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

