Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights: Krawietz-Mies clinch doubles title

Highlights: Krawietz-Mies clinch doubles title
30 views | 02:38
Highlights Roland-Garros

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies of Germany claimed their first Grand Slam title when they beat France's Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy 6-2 7-6(3).

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Highlights Roland-Garros


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos