VIDEO - French Open 2019: Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros
Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros98 views • Just now
Highlights: Krawietz-Mies clinch doubles title336 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: Barty cruises to title2,806 views • 7 hours ago
Highlights: Thiem ends Djokovic’s Slam streak5,215 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Djokovic and Thiem all square after rain delays match3,076 views • Yesterday at 00:03
Highlights: Barty ends Anisimova run382 views • 07/06/2019 at 14:24
Highlights as Thiem cruises past Khachanov to reach semis464 views • 06/06/2019 at 18:08
Highlights - Nadal breezes past Nishikori2,805 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
Highlights - Federer downs Wawrinka after tense battle9,816 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
Final preview: How Thiem can tame Nadal for maiden Roland Garros triumph
Big upsets, stunning shots and moments you might have missed - the 2019 French Open reviewed
Thiem shows battling qualities to win epic rally
Nadal collapses to the clay after sealing 12th Roland Garros title
McEnroe - 'What Nadal has achieved is crazy'
A perfect drop shot by Rafael Nadal