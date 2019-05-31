Highlights: Nadal overcomes plucky Goffin

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights: Rafa Nadal overcomes plucky David Goffin
See moreSee less
Highlights Roland-Garros
47 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago
Highlights Roland-Garros
Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run148 views • 1 minute ago
Highlights: Nadal overcomes plucky Goffin375 views • 27 minutes ago
French Open 2019: Federer beats Ruud to reach last 16793 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights - Klizan downs Pouille in epic170 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights - Martic stuns Pliskova505 views • 7 hours ago
Highlights: Fabio Fognini v Federico Delbonis445 views • 24 hours ago
Reigning champion Halep books third round spot375 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Del Potro prevails in five-set battle with Nishioka1,473 views • 24 hours ago
Highlight: Roberto Bautista Agut v Taylor Fritz125 views • Yesterday at 20:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
From illness to tears of joy: Chaves' magical comeback stage win
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'
Stage 19 Highlights - Chaves lights up the day as GC riders save themselves for Saturday
Highlights: Konta sinks Kuzmova to continue brilliant run
Euro Papers: Bruno Fernandes could sign for United 'this week'
Chaves celebrates win with his tearful parents