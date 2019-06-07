Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 – Highlights: Supreme Marketa Vondrousova reaches first Slam final

Highlights: Supreme Vondrousova reaches first Slam final
36 views | 02:59
Eurosport

Just now

Johanna Konta’s remarkable and unexpected run at the French Open came to a sudden end in the semi-finals on Friday with defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos