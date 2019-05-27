Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Highlights: Wozniacki ousted from commanding position

Highlights: Wozniacki ousted from commanding position
Caroline Wozniacki threw away a commanding lead to bow out in the French Open first round to Veronika Kudermetova.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

