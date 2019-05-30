VIDEO - French Open 2019: 'I do whatever I can to prolong it' - Osaka talks about digging in
See moreSee less
Tennis
'I do whatever I can to prolong it' - Osaka talks about digging in37 views • Just now
Highlights - Thiem shows class to advance past Bublik83 views • 19 minutes ago
Anisimova stuns Sabalenka179 views • 59 minutes ago
Play of the Day: Player sits down DURING point, umpire takes epic catch6,473 views • 19 hours ago
Bublik produces sneaky underarm serve to catch out Thiem761 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights - Cuevas advances as Edmund has to retire52 views • 54 minutes ago
Highlights - Mayer upsets compatriot Schwartzmann23 views • 10 minutes ago
Thiem wins stunning point333 views • 1 hour ago
Nadal wins sensational point against Maden1,458 views • 6 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his top 5 sprinters of all time
Stage 17 Highlights as Peters powers to first pro win and GC gets a shake-up
60 Second Pro - How to throw a bike in a sprint finish
Highlights - Thiem shows class to advance past Bublik
'It's difficult to find a player like him' - Chelsea stars react to Hazard news