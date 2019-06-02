Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: 'I'm not sure I've ever seen Johanna Konta play this well!' - Croft praise

'I'm not sure I've ever seen Konta play this well!' - Croft praises Brit No.1
view | 02:25
Eurosport

Just now

Annabel Croft was full of praise for Johanna Konta after her fantastic win over Donna Vekic to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos