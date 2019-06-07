Konta misses absolute sitter to blow set point

91 views | 00:19

Johanna Konta’s remarkable and unexpected run at the French Open came to a sudden end in the semi-finals on Friday - but it could have been so different.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



