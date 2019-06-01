Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Juan Martin del Potro in huge row with umpire over line call

'He's not accepting the call!' - Del Potro in huge row with umpire
334 views | 04:12
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 37 minutes ago

Juan Martin del Potro gets involved in a huge row with the umpire after what he felt was an incorrect line call in his match against Jordan Thompson.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos