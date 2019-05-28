Edmund: ‘There was no room for error’

53 views | 01:59

Kyle Edmund, who resumed his light-interrupted match against France's Jeremy Chardy with the score poised at 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 5-5, and promptly won two games on the bounce to move through to the second round.



