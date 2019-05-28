Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka didn't want to have any regrets after being a set down

Osaka didn't want to have any regrets after being a set down
Naomi Osaka told Eurosport after her first round victory that she didn't want to have any regrets after initially finding herself a set down.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

