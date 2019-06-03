Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Novak Djokovic: ‘There was a lot of rain… but it favoured me’

Djokovic: ‘There was a lot of rain… but it favoured me’
Eurosport

58 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic's serene progress through the French Open continued as he reached the quarter-finals with a straight sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Tennis


