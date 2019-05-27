Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Petra Kvitova on forearm injury

Kvitova on forearm injury
78 views | 00:52
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after suffering a problem with a forearm muscle tear.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos