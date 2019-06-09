Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Play of the Day: Craziest moments of the tournament

Play of the Day: Craziest moments of 2019 French Open
Eurosport favourites Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett give their entertaining verdicts on the craziest moments of the 2019 French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

