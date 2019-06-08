VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Play of the Day: Tantrums and meltdowns special
See moreSee less
Play of the Day
2 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Play of the Day
Play of the Day: Tantrums and meltdowns special167 views • Just now
Play of the Day: 'Roger, we want you back!' 🙏4,333 views • 22 hours ago
Play of the Day: 'You don't see Djokovic's sporting act very often'6,669 views • 06/06/2019 at 19:54
😲 'Konta made me speechless' - Play of the Day1,847 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'4,266 views • 03/06/2019 at 19:31
😲 'One of the best drop shots I've ever seen!'1,037 views • 02/06/2019 at 19:49
Play of the Day: 'Zero for hitting opponent in the face!'930 views • 01/06/2019 at 18:38
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'5,123 views • 31/05/2019 at 21:22
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping7,803 views • 30/05/2019 at 18:23
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Barty cruises to title
Highlights: Thiem ends Djokovic’s Slam streak
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
'No way!' - Thiem produces one of the shots of the tournament
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch
WATCH - Rea involved in dramatic and controversial late crash with Lowes as Bautista takes win