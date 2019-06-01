VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Play of the Day: 'Zero for hitting opponent in the face!'
Play of the Day: 'Zero for hitting opponent in the face!'132 views • Just now
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'4,806 views • 21 hours ago
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping7,638 views • 30/05/2019 at 18:23
Play of the Day: Player sits down DURING point, umpire takes epic catch6,765 views • 29/05/2019 at 19:49
Play of the Day: Furious Zverev destroys racket - 'love the emotion!'4,963 views • 28/05/2019 at 20:04
Play of the Day: Nadal hits opponent - '10 out of 10 for the smash!'6,456 views • 27/05/2019 at 19:39
Play of the Day: 😲 'Never try that with Federer!'8,795 views • 26/05/2019 at 20:30
Re-Play of the Day: The craziest moments of the Australian Open2,001 views • 27/01/2019 at 12:00
Play of the Day - Meltdowns Special: 'We'll still be watching that in 10 years!'3,757 views • 27/01/2019 at 11:28
