Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Rafa Nadal wins amazing point against Maden

Nadal wins sensational point against Maden
204 views | 01:05
Eurosport

17 hours agoUpdated Just now

Rafa Nadal produced this wonderful point in his win over Yannick Maden at the 2019 French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos