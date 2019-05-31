Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Roger Federer finishes off point with gorgeous backhand smash

Federer finishes off point with gorgeous backhand smash
14 views | 00:38
Eurosport

19 hours agoUpdated Just now

Roger Federer converted this fantastic backhand smash in the French Open on Friday.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos