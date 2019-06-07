Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - 'Roger Federer, we want you back!'

Play of the Day: 'Roger, we want you back!' 🙏
63 views | 04:54
Play of the Day

Just now

Eurosport favourites Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett give their expert verdicts on the best and most entertaining moments from the latest action at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Play of the Day


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos