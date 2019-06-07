VIDEO - French Open 2019 - 'Roger Federer, we want you back!'
Play of the Day: 'Roger, we want you back!' 🙏63 views • Just now
Play of the Day: 'You don't see Djokovic's sporting act very often'6,062 views • Yesterday at 19:54
😲 'Konta made me speechless' - Play of the Day1,828 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
😡 'Rude and not nice' towel grab, 'best tweener I've ever seen'4,248 views • 03/06/2019 at 19:31
😲 'One of the best drop shots I've ever seen!'1,034 views • 02/06/2019 at 19:49
Play of the Day: 'Zero for hitting opponent in the face!'930 views • 01/06/2019 at 18:38
Play of the Day: 😲 'She took a phone call during the match?'5,119 views • 31/05/2019 at 21:22
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping7,795 views • 30/05/2019 at 18:23
Play of the Day: Player sits down DURING point, umpire takes epic catch6,822 views • 29/05/2019 at 19:49
Highlights: Rafael Nadal outclasses Roger Federer
The moment Nadal knocked out Federer
Croft: The wind was ‘absolutely horrendous’ in Federer-Nadal
Furious Federer whacks ball into stand – fan gets scared
Highlights: Supreme Vondrousova reaches first Slam final