VIDEO - French Open 2019: Shot of the tournament? Marketa Vondrousova makes perfect pass

Shot of the tournament? Vondrousova makes perfect pass
33 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

What a shot from Marketa Vondrousova - the Czech 19-year-old sensation!

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

