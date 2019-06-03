Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Simona Halep to 'chill and have a massage' after strolling into quarter-finals

Halep to 'chill and have a massage' after strolling into quarter-finals
118 views | 00:49
Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Simona Halep says she is going to 'chill and have a massage' after overcoming Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos