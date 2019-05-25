Tennis > French Open

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Sloane Stephens on the hunt for another Slam

Stephens on the hunt for another Slam
76 views | 01:07
Eurosport

10 hours ago

Ahead of the French Open Sloane Stephens talks about going after another Grand Slam and her new coach.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos