Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Sofia Kenin: 'I'm so happy, you can tell by my emotions!'

Kenin: 'I'm so happy, you can tell by my emotions!'
267 views | 01:42
Eurosport

43 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

An emotional Sofia Kenin says she is delighted with her win over Serena Williams in the French Open third round.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos