Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Spectacular point ends up with Alex Zverev on the floor against Novak Djokovic

'This is painful!' - Spectacular point ends up with Zverev on the floor
559 views | 00:46
Eurosport

29 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Alexander Zverev ended up on the floor after a superb rally with Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos