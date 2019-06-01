Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Stan Wawrinka comes out on top of sensational rally against Grigor Dimitrov

Wawrinka comes out on top of sensational rally against Dimitrov
Stan Wawrinka was back to his best in this amazing rally against Grigor Dimitrov at the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

