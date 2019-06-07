Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Tennis Legends: How can Serena Williams return to top?

Tennis Legends: How can Serena Williams return to top?
The Tennis Legends vodcast welcomes the great Rod Laver to talk how Serena Williams can return to the top of women's tennis.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

