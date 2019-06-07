Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Tennis Legends: ‘Novak Djokovic deserves more acknowledgment’

Tennis Legends: ‘Djokovic deserves more acknowledgment’
180 views | 03:50
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

The Tennis Legends vodcast welcomes the great Rod Laver, while Boris Becker insists that Novak Djokovic does not get the respect he deserves.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos