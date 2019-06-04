Tennis Legends: The French fan conundrum

Tennis > Roland-Garros

Eurosport's tennis legends - John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander - discuss how to improve the attendances on the show courts at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

