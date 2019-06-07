Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: ‘The hardest thing’ – Ash Barty on reaching final

‘The hardest thing’ – Ash Barty on reaching French Open final
Ash Barty reached her first Grand Slam final after ending American 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova’s run in a nerve-ridden semi-final at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

