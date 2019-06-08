Top 5 shots: Barty stars, Thiem takes top two spots on penultimate day

VIDEO - French Open 2019 – Top 5 shots: Dominic Thiem takes top two spots on penultimate day
Top 5 Points Roland-Garros
Top 5 shots: Barty stars, Thiem takes top two spots on penultimate day9 views • Just now
Top 5 shots: Rafa's ridiculous pass, Thiem's outrageous defence770 views • 21 hours ago
Top 5 Shots Day 10 - Some of the best rallies you are ever going to see!1,366 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
Top shots of the Day: A pair of tweeners, Zverev's magic pass449 views • 03/06/2019 at 23:55
Top 5 shots of Day Four - Featuring plenty of action at the net686 views • 30/05/2019 at 02:40
Top 5 shots of Day 1: Townsend’s speed and lobs galore917 views • 27/05/2019 at 14:21
Top 10 shots from Roland Garros – Djokovic, Kerber, Nadal, Pliskova, Monfils, Edmund2,751 views • 10/06/2018 at 20:31
Nadal v Thiem: Top 5 shots from Roland Garros final2,709 views • 10/06/2018 at 20:25
Top 5 shots of the day - featuring Gael Monfils, Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sharapova1,973 views • 02/06/2018 at 23:40
Highlights: Barty cruises to title
Play of the Day: Tantrums and meltdowns special
Highlights: Thiem ends Djokovic’s Slam streak
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
'No way!' - Thiem produces one of the shots of the tournament
