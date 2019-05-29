Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Top 5 shots of Day Four - Featuring plenty of action at the net

Top 5 shots of Day Four - Featuring plenty of action at the net
50 views | 02:03
Eurosport

20 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Catch up on some of the best shots of Day Four at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos