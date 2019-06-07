Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Top 5 shots: Rafa's ridiculous pass, Thiem's outrageous defence

71 views | 02:14
Top 5 Points Roland-Garros

Just now

We relive the best shots of the day from Day 13 at Roland Garros - including some ridiculous efforts from Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

