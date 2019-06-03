Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Top shots of the Day - A pair of tweeners, Zverev's magic pass

Top 5 Points Roland-Garros

Relive the best shots from a brilliant day's play at the French Open...

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

