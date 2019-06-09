Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019: 'Unbelievable' - Alex Corretja reacts to Rafael Nadal's 12th Roland Garros triumph

'Unbelievable' - Corretja reacts to Nadal's 12th Roland Garros triumph
Eurosport

31 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Eurosport expert Alex Corretja reacts to Rafael Nadal's "unbelievable" 12th triumph at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
Tennis


