Tennis Legends: Was Federer right to return to clay? Plus, McEnroe, Becker and Wilander rank majors

399 views | 28:16

John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander discuss whether Roger Federer was right to return to clay at Roland Garros, react to Nick Kyrgios saying the French Open 'sucks', and how do the guys rank the four Grand Slams?



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?



Don’t miss a second of the 2019 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk