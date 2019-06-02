Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - 'What a point!' - Wawrinka beats Tsitsipas with stunning backhand

37 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Stan Wawrinka was at his brilliant best in his French Open fourth-round match against Stefano Tsitsipas.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

